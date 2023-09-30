Former DG FIA Bashir Memon joins PML-N

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz constituted Sindh’s 12-member committee for welcoming former premier Nawaz Sharif on his homecoming next month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) Former Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon on Saturday formally joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The committee would be led by the former FIA chief Memon.

Apart from Memon, Muhammad Zubair, Nehal Hashmi, Shah Muhammad Shah and Kheeal Das Kohistani are part of the committee.

Memon is facing three cases of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

However, last year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained a joint investigation team (JIT) from carrying out probe against former FIA director.