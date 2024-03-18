Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Najaf Hameed, who is a Naib Tehsildar, was arrested over charges of corruption.

CHAKWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday arrested Tehsildar Sardar Najaf Hameed Latif, the brother of former DIG, ISI General (Retd) Faiz Hameed.

Naib Tehsildar Sardar Najaf and former Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar were among those who were booked over charges of corruption.

The officials said that an FIR No. 16/23 was registered against Sardar Najaf and others, and they had secured interim bail.

Sardar Najaf was arrested after a special anti-corruption court cancelled his bail in the said case.

On February 16, 2023, the Commissioner Rawalpindi had suspended Najaf Hameed from the position of Naib Tehsildar and initiated an inquiry against him.