Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari Resigns

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 10:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has accepted the resignation of former DG Walled City Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari.

The Punjab Archaeology Department sources said that In this connection, Kamran Lashari has been directed to

leave the office.

Kamran Lashari had resigned from the post of DG Walled City Lahore Authority a month ago.

In the resignation letter, Lashari said that it is an honour for him to have assumed the responsibilities of DG Walled City Lahore Authority, the sources said.

Lashari wrote in his resignation that:" I have tried with all my heart to promote the culture of Pakistan and to show the positive face of Pakistan to the world through culture. Due to some personal reasons, I cannot continue with my responsibilities".

Lashari said :"I am resigning from my post. My resignation as Director General Walled City may be accepted. I am resigning from my responsibilities under Section 6 of the Walled City Act 2012".

