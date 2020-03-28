UrduPoint.com
Former Diplomat Makes Shocking Revelations About Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Former diplomat makes shocking revelations about Coronavirus

Abdullah Hussain Haroon says that Coronavirus is not natural; it is man-made to achieve some targets in the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Former Foreign Minister and former representative to the United Nations Organization Abdullah Hussain Haroon shared strange theory behind Coronavirus here on Saturday.

He claimed that this virus was man-made and not natural. He said that it was a step to chemical warfare allegedly waged by the United States in Syria. The aim was to create a disease that would spark panic and fear among the people of the world.

Haroon said: “The patent for the virus was gotten by an American company Chiron from the US government in 2006,”. He also stated that the other aspect of this was that in 2014, they sought a patent in Europe for its vaccine. The patent would have been granted in a few years, but it wasn’t granted till November 2019,” he further said.

Through his video on Youtube, the former Diplomat shared his personal view as what he thought about this virus.

This virus, he said, was manufactured in Israel as it would share its patent only with those countries that recognize it as a country.

He stated that it was made and spread to target China and its growing economy. He further claimed that Coronavirus was manufactured in a lab in the United Kingdom but its registry was in the US, adding that this virus was sent to Wuhan through a Air-Canada.

He alleged that Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sponsored the UK-based lab while the John Hopkins and the Bloomberg school of Public Health in the US had made preparations to dispatch the virus to Wuhan.

Haroon said: “ A computer simulation was tested regarding this in 2019. The money for this was also given by the Gates foundation and even the World Economic Forum also gave monetary help to make this virus,”.

He went on to say that a Chinese biologist was detained in Canada as the US after being worried moved everything to Winnipeg in Canada.

“Israel is the biggest beneficiary of the conspiracy since it is manufacturing the vaccine for the virus,” Haroon added.

It is not yet clear about health of former diplomat.

