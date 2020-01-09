Former Director Lok Virsa and researcher, Dr Fouzia Saeed joins Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as DG

(@imziishan)

Former Director Lok Virsa and researcher, Dr Fouzia Saeed Thursday joined Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as its director-general

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Director Lok Virsa and researcher, Dr Fouzia Saeed Thursday joined Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as its director-general.

Replacing renowned playwright, painter and tv drama artist Jamal Shah, Dr Fouzia was expected to play a significant role in field of entertainment as head of biggest institution in the country for performing arts including theater and music.

Her interest in theater and music was spanning over 4 decades where she also had excellent networks and linkages in the community of artists, cultural experts, filmmakers, musicians and related people.

She did her PhD in education with minor in Cultural Anthropology from University of Minnesota in 1987. She holds a Master degree in Design and Material Culture from the same university.

One of her books 'Taboo' was translated by revolutionary poetess Fehmida Riaz which was being used as a textbook at Anthropology Departments in England, Japan and USA.