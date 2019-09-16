UrduPoint.com
Former Director News Pakistan Television Moslehuddin Death Anniversary On Sept 17

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:32 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The 30th death anniversary of noted journalist, playwright and former director news Pakistan Television (ptv), Moslehuddin, would be observed on September 17.

Born in 1932, Moslehuddin was one of the founding members of PTV's news section and reported many important events in a thorough professional manner.

He was conferred upon Pride of Performance medal by the President of Pakistan in 1971.

He died on September 17, 1989 in Islamabad and was buried in Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan

