Former district Naib Nazim funeral prayer offered

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Funeral prayer of former District Naib Nazim Abbottabad, Sardar Waqar Nabi here on Sunday was offered at college ground.

KP Minister for food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, former Chief Minister KP Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, PML-N Barrister Javed Abassi, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, PML-N MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, former MPA Sardar Shamoon Yar, Sardar Fareed, former District Nazim Abbottabad Sardar Saeed and a large number of people from all walks of life offered the funeral prayer.

Sardar Waqar Nabi after a long hospitalization could not survive and died in hospital. After funeral prayer, the dead body was shifted to his native village Namli Maira for burial.