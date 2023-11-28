Former district nazim Pakpattan held on corruption charges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab claimed on Tuesday to have arrested

former district Nazim Pakpattan Muhammad Aslam Sukhera on corruption charges.

ACE spokesperson said that Muhammad Aslam Sukhera was found involved in corrupt

practices in connivance with contractors in various development projects during his

tenure in office.