Former District Nazim Pakpattan Held On Corruption Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab claimed on Tuesday to have arrested
former district Nazim Pakpattan Muhammad Aslam Sukhera on corruption charges.
ACE spokesperson said that Muhammad Aslam Sukhera was found involved in corrupt
practices in connivance with contractors in various development projects during his
tenure in office.