Open Menu

Former District Nazim Pakpattan Held On Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Former district nazim Pakpattan held on corruption charges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab claimed on Tuesday to have arrested

former district Nazim Pakpattan Muhammad Aslam Sukhera on corruption charges.

ACE spokesperson said that Muhammad Aslam Sukhera was found involved in corrupt

practices in connivance with contractors in various development projects during his

tenure in office.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Pakpattan

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

1 hour ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

1 hour ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

2 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

2 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

2 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

15 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

15 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan