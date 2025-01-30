Former DN arrives in city to discuss political situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Former District Nazim (DN) Kohat, Engineer Malik Asad Khan has arrived here and met like-minded colleagues to discuss political situation in the region.

On this occasion, regional development, Kohat's problems, political situation and other political issues were discussed in details.

The colleagues participating in the meeting discussed the issues of mutual interest and emphasized on joint efforts to solve public problems for developing the region.

APP/azq/378