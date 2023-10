(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Judicial Magistrate on Thursday sent former Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case of murder.

The former deputy speaker has allegedly murdered a citizen, injuring another over a property dispute in Reggi area here.

