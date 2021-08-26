Former Executive Director APP Ghani Chaudhry passes away

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Renowned journalist and former Executive Director of national new agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Abdul Ghani Chaudhry, passed away after protracted illness in Bahawalpur on Thursday.He was 79.

Ghani Chaudhry was among the renowned journalists of the country and had also served the journalist community as president of Multan Press Club.

The veteran of journalism had begun his journalistic career from Pakistan Times. Later, he joined APP in 1964 and remained associated with the country's premier news agency for 34 years.

He also served as acting Director General of APP and as APP foreign correspondent in London from 1993 to 1997.

He performed duty as Station Manager APP Multan for several years.

He left behind a widow and four sons and daughters.

His Namaz-e-Janaza would be offered in Multan on Friday, Aug 27, in Jamilabad near his residence at 11 am.