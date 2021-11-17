UrduPoint.com

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and senior journalist Shamim Alam has announced that he will soon publish a book based on his 50-year career

According to details, former executive director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and journalist Shamim Alam is hopeful that his 50 years of life experiences will be brought to light in the form of a book

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021) According to details, former executive director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and journalist Shamim Alam is hopeful that his 50 years of life experiences will be brought to light in the form of a book.

For 10 years he has been associated with journalism where he has worked as a journalist in various newspapers. He is currently on a visit to Pakistan. He has intensified his efforts to finalize his book so that it can be published as soon as possible.

