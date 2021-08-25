UrduPoint.com

Former FC Hawaldar Shot Dead In Parachinar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Former FC Hawaldar shot dead in Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A former personnel of Frontier Constabulary was shot dead by his rivals in Parachinar area of Kurram district on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that former FC personnel; Hawaldar Sayed Noor Badshah was on his way to home when his rivals fired him to death.

The police soon after receiving information started a search operation in the area and succeeded in arresting two accused including an in-service FC personnel.

