Former Federal Minister And Senior Pakistan Tehreek E Insaaf (PTI) Leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Quits PTI

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Former federal minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry quits PTI

Former federal minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Wednesday dealt a huge blow to the party by parting his ways with it in the aftermath of May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Wednesday dealt a huge blow to the party by parting his ways with it in the aftermath of May 9 riots.

"My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," Fawad said in a tweet.

