Former federal minister calls on PM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Khawaja Saad Rafique, former Federal minister, on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting the overall political and economic situation of the country was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Separately, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed also called on the prime minister.