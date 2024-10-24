Open Menu

Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi Criticizes PTI's Hypocrisy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming that the party is synonymous with hypocrisy.

He expressed these views while talking to media here.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi stated that after Punjab, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also rejected the PTI, as evidenced by the recent local body by-elections in the region, which he described as a wake-up call for the party.

He remarked that any protest called by the PTI is likely to end in embarrassment for the party.

Abbasi highlighted that food prices in Punjab are currently the lowest among all provinces, attributing this to a significant decrease in both inflation and crime rates. He accused the PTI of surpassing all limits of hypocrisy during the 18th Amendment discussions and questioned their motives for withdrawing Names under alleged pressure from the party.

He praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for allocating 54 billion rupees to provide relief on electricity bills for the people of Punjab, and noted that the Chief Minister has instructed relevant departments to reduce the prices of ghee and palm oil, with results expected soon.

Furthermore, Abbasi said that the establishment of a dedicated department in Punjab to continuously monitor the prices of essential food items which shows the commitment of CM Punmab to benefit masses to reducing bread prices compared to other provinces. The Chief Minister is said to personally oversee market bids, which has resulted in competitive pricing for staples such as potatoes, tomatoes, onions, milk, and lentils in Punjab.

