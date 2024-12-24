Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi Calls For Restoration Of Peace In Kurram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, on Wednesday, called to restore peace in Kurram by acting against Fitna-al-Khawarij and ISIS, who were involved in the destruction of peace in the region.
“Those who are involved in the massacre of people, attack on security personnel and creating hurdles in the way of peace action should be taken against them; we will also support the state institutes in this regard,” the press release said.
While talking about the situation of current amenities in Kurram, he said, “The weather in Kurram is freezing, and the conditions of the people are getting worse due to a shortage of basic necessities, which will lead to a serious human tragedy if roads were not opened.
“The Chief Minister of Punjab, the Governor of Sindh and Edhi Foundation are being grateful for the relief activities.” Turi acknowledged, saying this was a temporary solution; restoration of airspace was also not the permanent solution to the problem.
We have held several meetings with Chief Minister KPK regarding the prevailing issues in Kurram, but nothing worked regarding the restoration of peace in the region, Turi said.
