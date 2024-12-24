Open Menu

Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi Calls For Restoration Of Peace In Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi calls for restoration of peace in Kurram

Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, on Wednesday, called to restore peace in Kurram by acting against Fitna-al-Khawarij and ISIS, who were involved in the destruction of peace in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, on Wednesday, called to restore peace in Kurram by acting against Fitna-al-Khawarij and ISIS, who were involved in the destruction of peace in the region.

“Those who are involved in the massacre of people, attack on security personnel and creating hurdles in the way of peace action should be taken against them; we will also support the state institutes in this regard,” the press release said.

While talking about the situation of current amenities in Kurram, he said, “The weather in Kurram is freezing, and the conditions of the people are getting worse due to a shortage of basic necessities, which will lead to a serious human tragedy if roads were not opened.

“The Chief Minister of Punjab, the Governor of Sindh and Edhi Foundation are being grateful for the relief activities.” Turi acknowledged, saying this was a temporary solution; restoration of airspace was also not the permanent solution to the problem.

We have held several meetings with Chief Minister KPK regarding the prevailing issues in Kurram, but nothing worked regarding the restoration of peace in the region, Turi said.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Weather Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab ISIS Lead

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

11 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

11 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

22 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

26 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

31 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

31 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

31 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

31 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

39 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan