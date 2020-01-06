Former Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief demands relief for business community

Former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and general secretary Businessmen Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali has called for cut in duties on import of industrial machinery, taxes and discount rate to promote trade and industries in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and general secretary Businessmen Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali has called for cut in duties on import of industrial machinery, taxes and discount rate to promote trade and industries in the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he further demanded special relief to industries and traders in the power and gas tariffs. Besides, the promotion of trade and industries, these steps will also help arrest unemployment and usher positive impacts on the national economy.