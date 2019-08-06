UrduPoint.com
'Former FESCO Chief Took Steps For Workers' Welfare'

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

'Former FESCO chief took steps for workers' welfare'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) ::Former chief executive officer (CEO) FESCO Mujahid islam Billah always proved himself as labor friendly and took every possible step for welfare of workers and protected their rights.

He made tireless efforts to stand the FESCO on top among the all Distribution Companies (DISCOs), said Regional Chairman All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Works Union Ch. Sarfraz Hundal during a function arranged by the CBA union in recognition of the services of former CEO FESCO Mujahid Islam Billah.

Sarfraz Hundal lauded the efforts of Mujahid Islam Billah for the welfare of subordinate staff and said that in case of any emergency situation or problem, the former CEO always stood with his labor force.

Hajji M Murtaza, Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa, Jamil Ahmed, Mian Sahid Hussain, Kashif Sherazi, Mian Nadeem, Asghar Ali Gill, Ahmed Ali Raza, Munir Ghani, Mian Farooq, Qavi Mehmood, Rashid Gill and other office bearers also addressed the function and appreciated the labor friendly steps of Mujahid Islam Billah.

The retiring CEO, Mujahid Islam Billah, said that during his tenure in FESCO, hydro union fully cooperated with him who created an excellent working environment both for officers and officials.

He hoped that union would continue his excellent service in future.

Later regional chairman CBA union presented a souvenir to the former CEO.

