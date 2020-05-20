UrduPoint.com
Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Says He Will Not Appear Before NAB In LNG Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:53 PM

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says he will not appear before NAB in LNG case

The Sources say that the NAB officials gave two-week time to the lawyer of former Finance Minister to submit reply in LNG case.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said he would not appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record his statement in LNG case on Wednesday (today).

The sources said that a lawyer of Miftah Ismail appeared before the NAB and received the questionnaire. The lawyer asked the NAB officials to grant him time to submit reply. At this, the NAB officials granted two week’s time to submit reply.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for recording his statement in supplementary reference of the LNG case.

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Thursday after Islamabad High Court allowed him bail in the same case last year in December.

The IHC had ordered Ismail to submit Rs10 million in surety bonds against his bail. After depositing the bail amount, the jail administration after completion of the necessary formalities released the former minister.

Family members and close friends of Miftah Ismail had reached the jail to greet him on his release. No PML-N leader or worker was present on the occasion. The former minister left for Islamabad without speaking to the media representatives.

