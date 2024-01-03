Open Menu

Former Finance Minister Sartaj Aziz Passes Away:Ahsan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away:Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal, revealed the death news of Sartaj Aziz, a veteran economist and politician, on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, his death was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in a tweet, who expressed his condolences and praised Aziz’s contributions to the country.

“Mr Sartaj Aziz has passed away. He was a veteran of the Pakistani movement and a great asset for the nation. He will be missed very much. His services to the nation will always be remembered. I had the honor of working with him very closely and will never forget his affection and guidance.

May Allah bless his soul and grant patience to the family,  Ameen, he tweeted.

Aziz was born in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in 1929. He was an activist in the Pakistan Movement and a civil servant in the planning commission. He entered politics in 1984 and served as the minister of state for agriculture and food security under Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo.

He was appointed as the finance minister by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1990, 1993, and 1997. He also served as the foreign minister and as the national security advisor in 2013. He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Pakistan in 1959 for his services to the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sartaj Aziz Agriculture Muhammad Khan Junejo Mardan May Muslim Family

Recent Stories

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

23 minutes ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

23 minutes ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

23 minutes ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

31 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

31 minutes ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

31 minutes ago
Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

43 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

43 minutes ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

1 hour ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

1 hour ago
 AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth end ..

AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund for poor

1 hour ago
 ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan