Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away:Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal, revealed the death news of Sartaj Aziz, a veteran economist and politician, on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, his death was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in a tweet, who expressed his condolences and praised Aziz’s contributions to the country.

“Mr Sartaj Aziz has passed away. He was a veteran of the Pakistani movement and a great asset for the nation. He will be missed very much. His services to the nation will always be remembered. I had the honor of working with him very closely and will never forget his affection and guidance.

May Allah bless his soul and grant patience to the family, Ameen, he tweeted.

Aziz was born in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in 1929. He was an activist in the Pakistan Movement and a civil servant in the planning commission. He entered politics in 1984 and served as the minister of state for agriculture and food security under Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo.

He was appointed as the finance minister by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1990, 1993, and 1997. He also served as the foreign minister and as the national security advisor in 2013. He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Pakistan in 1959 for his services to the nation.