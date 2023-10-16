Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi moves IHC for bail in cypher case

Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday filed a post-arrest bail petition before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cypher case, registered under Official Secrets Act

It prayed the court to set aside the order of the trial court dated October 9, for the indictment of PTI Chairman.

It further said that his jail trial was continuing without any notification in this regard.

The petitioner prayed the court to stop his jail trial and issue order for his open trial in the said case.