Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Moves IHC For Bail In Cypher Case

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday filed a post-arrest bail petition before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cypher case, registered under Official Secrets Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday filed a post-arrest bail petition before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cypher case, registered under Official Secrets Act.

It prayed the court to set aside the order of the trial court dated October 9, for the indictment of PTI Chairman.

It further said that his jail trial was continuing without any notification in this regard.

The petitioner prayed the court to stop his jail trial and issue order for his open trial in the said case.

