Former foreign secretary says Pak-US ties need 'working instead of strategic partnership'

Ambassador (R) Riaz Khokhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan needed to maintain a 'working relationship instead of strategic partnership' with the United States, and stressed that a sustained diplomatic dialogue was the only way forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Ambassador (R) Riaz Khokhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan needed to maintain a 'working relationship instead of strategic partnership' with the United States , and stressed that a sustained diplomatic dialogue was the only way forward.

"Pakistan should aspire a working relationship with the US, which is cordial and dynamic, not curtailing our sovereignty and national interest," Ambassador Khokhar said at a guest lecture organized here by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Ambassador Khokhar, who served as Pakistan's envoy to Dhaka, New Delhi, Washington and Beijing before becoming Foreign Secretary in 2002, emphasized on finding areas of convergence between Pakistan and the US including trade, energy, transport, and especially education to expand the scope of collaboration.

The lecture on 'Improving Pakistan-US Relations: Ways and Means' explored Pakistan's relationship with the US in light of the former's ties with China and the latter's with India.

Ambassador Khokhar said Pakistan's relationship with the US could not be analysed in isolation since the international order was in flux with China rising phenomenally, Russia re-asserting itself, and the middle East in extreme turmoil.

He pointed out that India was also an important actor influencing Pak-US dynamics as the US expected India to be a partner in the containment of China.

In this regard, Pakistan's overall endorsement of the Belt and Road Initiative might also be problematic for Washington, he added.

Ambassador Khokhar said Afghanistan remained a main issued of interest for the US since there was a realisation in Washington that there was no military solution to the issue.

On rising tension in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Ambassador remarked that war was neither an option for India nor for Pakistan due to their nuclear capabilities.

Vice Admiral Saddique said Pakistan's relationship with Washington was generally hyphenated with India and Afghanistan and emphasized that "working together would accrue mutual benefits, whereas, antagonism would serve neither party".

President of IPRI Ambassador (R) Khan Hasham bin Saddique giving a historical overview of Pak-US relations said unfortunately the relationship suffered due to lack of trust on both sides and the word 'transactional' best described their relationship.