Former FPCCI VPs Call For Electing BMP Panel In Annual Polls

Sun 01st December 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Former Vice Presidents, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Sultan Mohmand and Zafar Jalil Mastikhel has urged on the business community to vote for the panel of eminent industrialist/businessman, Mian Anjum Nisar in the annual elections of the apex trade body.

In a joint press statement issued here on Sunday, they said that the candidate of the Businessman Panel (BMP) for the FPCCI annual elections 2020 is fully capable to bring the business community out of the prevailing situation and put the national economy on the path of progress and development.

The leaders of the Businessman Panel were critical of the United Business Group (UBG) for fielding a candidate, who instead of trade and industry had worked in the health sector and not capable to feel the issues of the business community.

They said that instead of mitigating the problems of the business community, the candidate of UBG will plunge the business community into further problems.

The former office bearers of FPCCI asked the presidents of chambers and associations, executive and general body members across the country to keep in view the last four years performance of the ruling UBG before casting their votes in FPCCI polls and vote in favour of the Buinessman Panel for bringing improvement in the national economy and restore the lost glory of FPCCI.

