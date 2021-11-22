Former GB CM build palaces with looted money; alleges Ubbaidullah Baig

Gilgit Baltistan Senior Minister Col (Retd) Ubbaidullah Baig on Monday said former chief minister of GB Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rehman used corruption money to build palaces

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Senior Minister Col (Retd) Ubbaidullah Baig on Monday said former chief minister of GB Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rehman used corruption money to build palaces.

Responding to PML-N's white paper, he said the PTI government was completing all the sick projects of PML-N and PPP governments.

He said that Sharifs were responsible for the recent price hike of edibles like sugar and chicken.

The minister said that PTI would give provisional province status to Gilgit-Baltistan. He said Hunza will also get second seat in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.