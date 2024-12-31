Former GB CM Sentenced To 34 Years In Prison By ATC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gilgit headed by Judge Rahmat Shah has sentenced former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid to a total of 34 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000.
According to details on July 26,2024 Khalid Khurshid a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly issued threats to security institutions, including the Chief Secretary and Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan during a public rally at Ittehad Chowk, Gilgit. A case was subsequently registered at the City Police Station Gilgit.
The proceedings in the ATC continued while Khalid Khurshid remained in a hide. He was provided legal representation and his defense lawyer actively contested the case.
After concluding the proceedings the ATC judge announced the verdict on Tuesday, sentencing the former Chief Minister to a total of 34 years in prison under multiple charges and imposing a fine of PKR 600,000.
Judge Rahmat Shah also directed the Director General of NADRA to immediately block Khalid Khurshid's national identity card and submit a report.
