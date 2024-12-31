Open Menu

Former GB CM Sentenced To 34 Years In Prison By ATC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Former GB CM sentenced to 34 years in prison by ATC

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gilgit headed by Judge Rahmat Shah has sentenced former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid to a total of 34 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000.

According to details on July 26,2024 Khalid Khurshid a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly issued threats to security institutions, including the Chief Secretary and Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan during a public rally at Ittehad Chowk, Gilgit. A case was subsequently registered at the City Police Station Gilgit.

The proceedings in the ATC continued while Khalid Khurshid remained in a hide. He was provided legal representation and his defense lawyer actively contested the case.

After concluding the proceedings the ATC judge announced the verdict on Tuesday, sentencing the former Chief Minister to a total of 34 years in prison under multiple charges and imposing a fine of PKR 600,000.

Judge Rahmat Shah also directed the Director General of NADRA to immediately block Khalid Khurshid's national identity card and submit a report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Station Fine Gilgit Baltistan Rahmat Shah Pakistani Rupee July Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

12 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

12 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

12 hours ago
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

12 hours ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

12 hours ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

12 hours ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

12 hours ago
 Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: K ..

Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

12 hours ago
 US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legac ..

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan