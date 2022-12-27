UrduPoint.com

Former GB Minister Meets Administrator East

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Former GB minister meets Administrator East

Former minister for Information Technology Gilgit-Baltistan Hussain Shah met with Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed at his office here Tuesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Former minister for Information Technology Gilgit-Baltistan Hussain Shah met with Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed at his office here Tuesday.

Hussain Shah appreciated the personal interest of Shakeel Ahmed as Administrator in development of district East and provision of best possible civic facilities to the masses.

They exchanged views on the matters of mutual interest while Hussain Shah presented the Administrator East the traditional cap of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Technology Shakeel Best

Recent Stories

'Effective measures to be taken to eliminate child ..

'Effective measures to be taken to eliminate child domestic labor'

4 minutes ago
 Markets diverge after China scraps travel quaranti ..

Markets diverge after China scraps travel quarantine

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Strictly Fulfill Obligations on Arms Exp ..

Russia to Strictly Fulfill Obligations on Arms Exports to Partners - Foreign Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Essrani pays homage to tireless struggle of Benazi ..

Essrani pays homage to tireless struggle of Benazir Bhutto

4 minutes ago
 Chinese lawmakers to review draft VAT law

Chinese lawmakers to review draft VAT law

17 minutes ago
 Governor hails Ulema for interfaith harmony

Governor hails Ulema for interfaith harmony

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.