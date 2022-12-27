Former GB minister meets Administrator East

Former minister for Information Technology Gilgit-Baltistan Hussain Shah met with Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed at his office here Tuesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Former minister for Information Technology Gilgit-Baltistan Hussain Shah met with Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed at his office here Tuesday.

Hussain Shah appreciated the personal interest of Shakeel Ahmed as Administrator in development of district East and provision of best possible civic facilities to the masses.

They exchanged views on the matters of mutual interest while Hussain Shah presented the Administrator East the traditional cap of Gilgit-Baltistan.