Former Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan visits BTTN

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Governor Balochistan, Justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday visited Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), established in 1st March 2021.

Brig (R) Agha Ahmad Gul, consultant BTTN welcomed the guest upon visiting of BTTN. In his welcome remarks, Brig (R) Gul briefly highlighted the so far achievements of the first ever established think tank of the province and its future endeavors.

Dr. Zafar Khan, Executive Director BTTN, provided a thorough introduction of the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), its foundation, nature, faculty of research and the organization's mandate.

He said BTTN is an autonomous, multidisciplinary, non-partisan, non-commercial, and research-oriented think tank that aims at promoting and producing high quality, reliable, and credible research on local, national and international affairs.

He went on to discuss the BTTN's vision and mission along with the chronological achievements in this short time period.

Former Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in his address, appreciated the progress of BTTN is this short time period. He was quite pleased looking at the accomplishments of the organization and dedication of its faculty of research.

