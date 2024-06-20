Former Governor Commends Efforts Of BWMC Management During Eid Holidays
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Former Governor of Punjab Mian Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has commended the efforts of the company management and sanitary staff during Eid holidays.
He mentioned this during discussions with the company staff at the concluding ceremony of BMWC's Eid operation.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Company Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Operations Manager Imtiazullah, Manager MIS Irfan Mahmood, company officers, supervisory staff, and company sanitary workers were present on the occasion.
Mian Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman expressed his privilege to be a part of the company's board of Directors.
He stated, "The company has changed the city's landscape under practical wisdom since its inception."
"Eid Qurbani is a mega event, and the transfer of residual sacrifices is a challenging task. BWMC has successfully carried out Eid operations in Bahawalpur under practical wisdom for the past ten years," he noted.
He commended the company management, supervisory staff, and sanitary staff for their effective measures in keeping the city clean during Eid days amidst extremely harsh weather conditions.
Later, the former Governor of Punjab cut a cake with the company staff.
He congratulated the company officials and sanitary staff for their efforts and expressed good wishes for the future.
