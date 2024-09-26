Former Governor designated as senior advisor to KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has been designated as ‘Senior Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ on Political Affairs’ with immediate effect.

According to a dispatch of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday, the services of Mr.

Shah Farman will be utilized on honourary basis without any remuneration or compensation.

Mr. Shah Farman Farman in the capacity of the Senior Advisor on Political Affairs may consequently be invited to attend the meetings of the provincial cabinet on standing special invitation.

APP/aqk