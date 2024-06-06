Former Governor KP Calls On CM KP, Discusses Socio-economic Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has held out assurance of removing difficulties faced by local government representatives and will create a favorable environment for the business community to encourage mutual cooperation for economic development of the province.
He expressed these views during a meeting with former governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali here Thursday.
During the meeting, the former governor and Mayor Peshawar briefed the Chief Minister about the socio-economic situations in the province, especially Peshawar.
Haji Zubair Ali informed about the steps being taken by the city metropolitan government to alleviate the public problems despite severe shortage of funds.
He said that the provincial government should patronize the elected local body representatives so that the basic problems of the people can be solved at their doorsteps. Besides this, full support of the provincial government will be required for the solarization of tube wells, mosques and madrasas, he said.
The former governor while informing about the business community and industrial units of Peshawar in particular, said that measures should be taken for the promotion of industry and trade, recovery of sick industrial units and the relief of industrial units so that investment and employment opportunities can be created.
Assuring full cooperation, the chief minister said that construction and development of local bodies was among the top priorities. The law enforcement agencies, especially the police, are in communication to establish law and order in the province, he added.
The chief minister welcomed the proposals of Haji Ghulam Ali to promote foreign investment and create employment opportunities, including elimination of economic difficulties.
This is the mission of provincial government which will be carried out through mutual cooperation of business community, he added.
He said that plans have been made for solarization and orders are in progress, we want to see the development of Peshawar and the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The former governor thanked the chief minister for giving long time and assured full cooperation in solving the problems and at the same time, congratulated the chief minister for extending the BRT route on Nasir Bagh road for public convenience.
