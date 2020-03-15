UrduPoint.com
Former Governor, KP Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah passed away after a brief illness. He was 70.

He was commissioned in the Pakistan Army in October 1964 and joined an anti-aircraft unit of the Artillery Regiment.

In 1993, Iftikhar Hussain Shah served in Inter-Services Intelligence as the Deputy Director General External Wing.

After his retirement from the Army in 2000, he was appointed Minister for Communications and later became Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the then called NWFP and held the position for four and a half year.

He has also served as an Ambassador to Turkey and an advisor to United Nations in Pakistan.

He left a widow and three daughters. His promienent services included establishment of BISE Malakand, BISE Kohat, Kohat University and Shifa International (Eye-care Hospital).

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other leaders of political parties offered condolences and prayed Almighty ALLAH to rest the departed soul of late Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah in eternal peace.

Lauding the services of former KP Governor they expressed deep sorrow over his death and said late Iftikhar Hussain was great administrator, politician and always worked for the welfare of masses.

His matchless services would be always remembered.

