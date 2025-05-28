Former governor praised Pak army for making nation proud during recent conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Former Sindh governor and founder of Meri Pehchan Pakistan Party, Dr Ishratul Ibad, on Tuesday praised Pak army for making nation proud by giving strong and befitting response to Indian aggression during recent conflict.

He expressed these views while addressing through video link, at a ceremony held at the National Press Club, Islamabad, to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Dr Ibad paid tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with the chiefs of the Air Force and Navy, for thwarting India’s plans and defending the nation with distinction.

The entire nation standby with the army like unbreakable wall against any aggression, he said, emphasizing the strength in unity.

Highlighting the significance of the day, he said, there are two moments that made the nation proud, one is victory over India and other is Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan became nuclear state.

He underlined the promotion of national unity for strong and developed Pakistan.

"The slogan ‘Our Identity, Our Recognition – Pakistan’ will be promoted nationwide for national unity,” he said.