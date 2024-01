Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari

Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari.

Both discussed the political situation of the country, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Asif Zardari thanked Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for supporting Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the constituency NA-127 of Lahore.

They discussed the political strategy in Punjab and also emphasized on conducting transparent elections.