Former Governor Sardar Mehtab inaugurates Lucky petroleum depot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Former Governor Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi has stated that improving the country’s economic situation requires creating more employment opportunities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Lucky Petroleum Depot in Daultpur, he emphasized that the establishment of this depot would provide jobs to thousands of people.

Before the event, the company's Chairman and former Governor, Mehtab Ahmed Abbasi, formally inaugurated the depot by cutting the ribbon. During the ceremony, Lucky Petroleum’s CEO, Naseem Aksar Abbasi, addressed the audience and shared that the company is currently working on a phased plan to establish 90 fuel retail stations across Sindh.

Following this, more than 150 retail stations will be set up in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the entire project expected to be completed by 2025, creating employment opportunities for thousands.

CEO expressed his gratitude to the company’s officials and workers, acknowledging their crucial role in its growth. He further emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality, and only honest individuals will be able to progress with the company.