Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away

Published May 26, 2025 | 07:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Veteran politician and former Sindh Governor Kamaluddin Azfar passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 95.

A senior member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Azfar served in several key roles during his political career, including as Finance Minister and Governor of Sindh.

Kamaluddin Azfar joined the PPP during the formative years of the party and was considered close to its founding leadership including Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto. As Finance Minister, he was known for his pragmatic approach to economic challenges, and as Governor, he was credited for upholding constitutional norms during a politically volatile period.

Born in 1930, Kamal Azfar was also a legal expert and had authored several works on constitutional law and governance.

His colleagues often referred to him as a “gentle statesman” with a deep understanding of Pakistan’s political and legal framework.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Azfar, calling him a “shrewd and seasoned politician whose services will always be remembered.”

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s House, Shah extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks. “Kamal Azfar’s political insight and dedication to democratic values left an indelible mark on Sindh’s political landscape,” the statement read.

