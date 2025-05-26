Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 07:27 PM
Veteran politician and former Sindh Governor Kamaluddin Azfar passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 95
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Veteran politician and former Sindh Governor Kamaluddin Azfar passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 95.
A senior member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Azfar served in several key roles during his political career, including as Finance Minister and Governor of Sindh.
Kamaluddin Azfar joined the PPP during the formative years of the party and was considered close to its founding leadership including Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto. As Finance Minister, he was known for his pragmatic approach to economic challenges, and as Governor, he was credited for upholding constitutional norms during a politically volatile period.
Born in 1930, Kamal Azfar was also a legal expert and had authored several works on constitutional law and governance.
His colleagues often referred to him as a “gentle statesman” with a deep understanding of Pakistan’s political and legal framework.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Azfar, calling him a “shrewd and seasoned politician whose services will always be remembered.”
In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s House, Shah extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks. “Kamal Azfar’s political insight and dedication to democratic values left an indelible mark on Sindh’s political landscape,” the statement read.
Recent Stories
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilan ..
Search operation conducted in Lalkurti
Additional personnel from Punjab districts deployed in Murree to control traffic ..
Excise and Taxation Department nearing Rs50bn revenue target
Commissioner inaugurates Neurology Ward, new units at Children’s Complex
Accountability Committee clears Speaker Swati's corruption allegations
CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 properties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case2 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting2 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away2 minutes ago
-
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest2 minutes ago
-
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani4 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Lalkurti4 minutes ago
-
Additional personnel from Punjab districts deployed in Murree to control traffic during summer4 minutes ago
-
Excise and Taxation Department nearing Rs50bn revenue target4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Neurology Ward, new units at Children’s Complex4 minutes ago
-
Accountability Committee clears Speaker Swati's corruption allegations40 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 properties44 minutes ago