PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khurshid Ali Khan.

In a condolence statement issued here, the chief minister while expressing his heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family of late Khurshid Ali Khan had prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, the chief minister had also expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of former Member Provincial Assembly Javed Khan Momand.

He expressed condolence with the family of the late former Member Provincial Assembly and also prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.