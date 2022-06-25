UrduPoint.com

Former Govt Put State Institutions Into Economic Crisis: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Former govt put state institutions into economic crisis: Marriyum

The Minister says the said agreement with ARY group not only compromised legal procedures for the bid but also sacrificed PTV's economic interest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says previous government compromised ptv sports' rights by signing an illegal agreement with a private media group.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, she said an Expression of Interest for acquisition and dissemination rights was changed again and again to favor ARY group during PTI government.

The Minister said the said agreement with ARY group not only compromised legal procedures for the bid but also sacrificed PTV's economic interest.

She vowed that justice will be done and PTV will get its due rights during her tenure as the matter has been put into FIA notice to initiate an inquiry against the involved persons.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI government which claimed to modernize the Broadcasting world, not only put the state institutions into economic crisis but they also destroyed the existing stature of PTV and other institutions.

