KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Akbar Khan, former president of non-academic employees Federal urdu University Abdul Haq Campus Karachi expressed his gratitude over the 15% increase in salaries of government employees in federal budget.

He said despite difficult circumstances the increase in salaries was a positive omen.

"I hope that all the provincial governments will also increase the salaries of the employees," he said.

Akbar Khan said history indicates that nations overcome crisis when they make collective efforts.