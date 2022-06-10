UrduPoint.com

Former Govt's Employee Hails Increase In Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Former Govt's employee hails increase in salaries

Akbar Khan, former president of non-academic employees Federal Urdu University Abdul Haq Campus Karachi expressed his gratitude over the 15% increase in salaries of government employees in federal budget

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Akbar Khan, former president of non-academic employees Federal urdu University Abdul Haq Campus Karachi expressed his gratitude over the 15% increase in salaries of government employees in federal budget.

He said despite difficult circumstances the increase in salaries was a positive omen.

"I hope that all the provincial governments will also increase the salaries of the employees," he said.

Akbar Khan said history indicates that nations overcome crisis when they make collective efforts.

Related Topics

Karachi Budget Federal Urdu University All Government

Recent Stories

Budget would lead towards sustainable growth: MNA

Budget would lead towards sustainable growth: MNA

1 minute ago
 PML-N leader terms budget as focused on improving ..

PML-N leader terms budget as focused on improving life of underprivileged segmen ..

1 minute ago
 Rs165m allocated for recycling plant for damaged Q ..

Rs165m allocated for recycling plant for damaged Quran papers

1 minute ago
 Rs 319.612 mln for Kartarpur-Zero Point bridge in ..

Rs 319.612 mln for Kartarpur-Zero Point bridge in PSDP

1 minute ago
 FCCI terms federal budget balanced and compressive ..

FCCI terms federal budget balanced and compressive

5 minutes ago
 Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.