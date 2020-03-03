Former Gujrat DPO granted bail in funds embezzlement case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday granted bail to former Gujrat district police officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz in police funds embezzlement case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday granted bail to former Gujrat district police officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz in police funds embezzlement case.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while allowing a post-arrest bail petition, filed by the former DPO.

A counsel, on behalf of Kamran Mumtaz, argued before the bench that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested his client without any evidence. He submitted that the bureau conducted an inquiry into misappropriation of funds of Gujrat police, but it failed to get any evidence against Kamran Mumtaz.. He submitted that two accused had already been granted bail in the matter; therefore, the accused should be given the benefit of bail.

However, a NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that two accused had admitted they were guilty during the inquiry. He submitted that the accused, with the connivance of co-accused, during his tenure in Gujrat, embezzled funds of petrol, uniforms, and other heads and caused loss to the national exchequer. He pleaded with the court for dismissing the bail.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, granted post-arrest bail to Kamran Mumtaz.

The bureau accused Kamran Mumtaz of embezzling Rs 550 million under different heads, including petrol bills, allowances and martyrs funds of the Police Department during his posting as Gujrat DPO (2015-16). Besides Kamran Mumtaz, the bureau also arrested eleven others in the case.