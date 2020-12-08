UrduPoint.com
Former Head Of Gynecology, DHQ Haripur Died Of Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Former head of Gynecology, DHQ Haripur died of corona

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Former head of Gynecology Department, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Haripur, Dr Aalia Sarfraz on Tuesday lost his life due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Islamabad.

She was tested COVID-19 positive last week and was admitted to a private hospital in Islamabad where she could not survive.

The funeral prayer of Dr. Aalia Sarfraz was offered in her native village Kalas district Haripur following standard operating procedure to curtail spread of coronavirus.

The lethality of the second wave of Coronavirus was increasing day by day in the Hazara division where number of COVID-19 positive cases were reported in last two weeks.

During the last 24 hours, 35 more coronavirus positive cases were registered in district Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra whereas 21 cases were tested positive in Haripur, nine in Abbottabad and five in Manshera district.

In district Haripur, during the last 24 hours, 21 more cases of COVID-19 positive were registered whereas 50 percent of previous positive patients have been recovered from the disease.

Besides, the other seven employees of General Post Office (GPO) Abbottabad were tested COVID-19 positive and all employees were house quarantined for 15 days.

Similarly, in district Manshera, five students were tested COVID-19 positive during the last 24 hours, raising the tally in district Mansehra to 1966 with 344 active positive cases.

The infection ratio of COVDI-19 positive cases in district Mansehra remained 9.7 percent. According to the positive cases breakup in Tehsil Mansehra 233 positive cases, Balakot 47, Oghi 34 and in Tehsil Baffa Pakhal active Coronavirus cases were 30.

