Former head of peace committee, his nephew gunned down

Former chief of Peace Committee Turkistan Bettani has been killed along with his nephew by unknown people in Jandola area, Tank police confirmed on Saturday.

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Former chief of Peace Committee Turkistan Bettani has been killed along with his nephew by unknown people in Jandola area, Tank police confirmed on Saturday.

The police said that unknown assailants opened fires in Kariwam area and as result Turkistan Bettani and his nephew Aziz Rehman son of Bostan killed on the spot while his son Muhammad Gul and two others Fawad and Gul Merjan were injured.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarter Hospital Tank. The police started probe to arrest the culprits involved.