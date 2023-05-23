Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits PTI

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mazari says her family and her own health will be her top priorities from now and she will not be part of any political party.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2023) Former Human Rights Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Shireen Mazari announced to quit politics, saying that she would not be part of any political party.

Shireen Mazari said she highly condemned attacks on the state institutions. She said that she would not be part of any political party, pointing out that her children, mother and her own health would be her top priorities from now on.

(Developing Story)