UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former IG Nasir Khan Durrani Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Former IG Nasir Khan Durrani laid to rest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Former IG Nasir Khan Durrani, who died of coronavirus on Monday was laid to rest in the graveyard of Defence Phase-7 here on Tuesday with the state protocol.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was held at Police Training Centre Bedian Road, which was attended by Punjab Governor, IGP Punjab, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar laid a floral wreath on the grave of Nasir Khan Durrani and offered fateh for the departed soul.

A contingent of police presented guard of honor to the grave of deceased police officer.

The CCPO Lahore paid homage to the services of former IG Nasir Khan Durrani and said that Nasir Durrani was a most honest, professional and kind hearted person.

The services of Nasir Durrani for his innovative reforms, creative approach and community based modern policing would be remembered forever, he added.

Nasir Khan Durrani served at a number of key posts of police services including Commandant PC, AdditionalIG Special Branch Punjab, Additional IG CTD and IG KPK.

Related Topics

Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Punjab Road Died Nasir Prayer Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACS for establishing SP Secretariat to solve peopl ..

5 minutes ago

RCCI for taking on board before finalizing budgeta ..

5 minutes ago

Deby son to take over as head of military council: ..

5 minutes ago

WHO Notes 'Alarming' Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Mo ..

5 minutes ago

Explosive Device Found Under Vehicle of Northern I ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.