Former IGP, Abbas Khan passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Former Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abbas Khan of Prang, Babakhel breathed his last on Wednesday, his family sources said.

His funeral prayers were offered at Mian Baba graveyard in Prang, district Charsadda and later laid to rest in the presence of a large number of people.

The deceased was brother of former Chief Secretary, Muhammad Azam Khan and uncle of member Shura Committee JUI, Muhammad Ahmad Khan.