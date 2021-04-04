UrduPoint.com
Former IGP Donates His Library To GCU

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Former IGP donates his library to GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Inspector General of Police Punjab and old Ravians Tairq Khosa donated his personal library comprising of highly valuable books to the Government College University (GCU) Lahore through the Old Ravians Union (ORU).

The IGP and ORU President Jahanzeb Nazir Khan handed over the books to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi at a graceful meeting. ORU General Secretary Dr. Abdul Basit was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi appreciated the valuable gift for GCU with the assurance that students and faculty would immensely benefit from these books. He reiterated his strong conviction to strengthen the bondage between GCU and its alumni so that the Old Ravians could contribute towards the welfare of this historic citadel of higher learning.

Prof. Zaidi said that the GCU library housed a collection of more than 150,000 books donated by around 60 reputed personalities including Prof. Sufi Tabassam, Prof. Qayyum Nazar, Ashfaq Ahmad, Bano Qudsia and Malik Meraj Khalid.

He also paid a glowing tribute to the services of Mr Khosa, a celebrated civil servant whose services were acknowledged nationally as well as internationally.

ORU President Jahanzeb Nazir Khan also expressed gratitude towards Khosa for his generous donation.

