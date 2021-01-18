Former IGP sent legal notice to two brothers for making false allegations

Former Inspector General of Sindh Police A D Khuwaja has sent a legal notice to 2 brothers of Tando Muhammad Khan sued them for Rs 50 million for making false allegations against him

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Inspector General of Sindh Police A D Khuwaja has sent a legal notice to 2 brothers of Tando Muhammad Khan sued them for Rs 50 million for making false allegations against him.

According to the letter served on Saturday, Khuwaja rejected the allegations leveled by Nawaz Ali Khuwaja and Naeem Ali Khuwaja against him at a press conference.

They had claimed that they were cousins of the former police chief and that he had illegally occupied a piece of land which belonged to them in order to launch a housing scheme in Tando Muhammad Khan district.

They went on to claim that their agricultural fields were destroyed to pave way for the housing scheme which was being managed by Khuwaja's nephew Prof Mashooq Ali Khuwaja.

The two brothers had alleged that DSP Nand Lal had called them for a meeting a few days ago and that he threatened them to withdraw their claim over the land to avoid facing the consequences.

The brothers, who expressed fear for their lives, said they own that roadside land in question since 1974.

Meanwhile, in the notice served from advocate Prakash Jhamat to the brothers it is stated that A D Khuwaja was an honorable citizen who was currently working for the Federal Ombudsman.

It further stated that the 2 brothers had leveled false accusations against the ex police chief without any evidence and that had damaged his reputation.

The brothers have been given 5 days to pay Rs 50 million compensation or the matter would be taken to the court.