Former Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud's brother, Malik Ghulam Habib Mehsud was shot dead shortly after his kidnapping

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud's brother, Malik Ghulam Habib Mehsud was shot dead shortly after his kidnapping.

Giving details, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed told media in a press conference that four unknown assailants riding on two motorcycles kidnapped Malik Ghulam Habib and later killed him.

Shortly after the incident, a police vehicle of SHO Gomal was going on a road when they spotted motorcyclists speedily heading on a dust road to a main road.

The cops got suspicious and tried to stop one of the motorcycles on which two assailants were whisking away Malik Gulam Habib but they sped up instead.

As policemen started chasing them, the pillion rider opened fire on the police party and five bullets pierced into the vehicle.

However, the policemen remained unhurt.

The police also retaliated and injured one of the terrorists and started a search in their pursuit.

In the meanwhile, the SHO sent a message to the control about firing at his vehicle.

As soon as the call was received, all the SHOs and other senior police officers available including him rushed to the site.

When the reinforcement police reached they found one of the motorcycles left behind in a stream by assailants after police chased them and retaliated.

The assailants went on a dust path at the densely grown trees at the left side of main road Dabara.

He added that alerted all the police at check posts and the abductors were not in a position to take Malik Ghulam Habib along with them.

Thus, they killed Malik Ghulam Habib and his body was found near Manzai, Jondola road.