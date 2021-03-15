UrduPoint.com
Former IIUI President Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Famous education expert and former President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Anwar Hussain Siddiqui passed away.

His funeral prayer will be offered on March 17 at Faisal Masjid at 1:15 PM.

IIUI Rector, President and the university fraternity expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of Dr. Siddiqui.

They said his services for the university were exemplary and his contributions for promotion of education would always be remembered.

More Stories From Pakistan

