Open Menu

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed To Be Made Approver Against Him, Says Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2024 | 02:17 PM

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

PTI founder contends that the charges leveled against him are unfounded and would not hold up in judicial proceedings

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2024) Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that former ISI Chief General (retd) Faiz Hameed would be made as an approver against him.

“Recent arrest of Faiz Hameed is a maneuver to transfer his case to a military court,” said Imran Khan while talking with the journalists at Adiala jail on Monday.

Khan expressed concern that Hameed is being set up as an approver in the case, saying that that Faiz Hameed is implicated in orchestrating the events of May 9. He challenged the authorities to detain Faiz Hameed if he was indeed behind Khan's purported abduction. Khan mentioned that his only knowledge of Hameed comes from General Bajwa, who had previously lauded Hameed as a highly competent general.

The PTI founder contended that the charges leveled against him are unfounded and would not hold up in judicial proceedings.

Khan criticized the assertion that Hameed was responsible for directing attacks during peaceful protests, questioning how these protests could occur if Hameed was supposedly abducted.

He claimed he is unafraid of Hameed's testimony, asserting his innocence.

Moreover, Imran Khan addressed his attempts to tackle terrorism with the Afghan government, which he said were obstructed by the removal of General Hameed and the appointment of a new ISI chief at Nawaz Sharif’s behest.

The PTI founder former Army Chief General Bajwa betrayed them which he said became reason of his government’s removal.

He also referenced comments by Khawaja Asif and Mohammad Zubair, who implied that General Bajwa’s actions were motivated by personal gains. Khan reiterated his belief in PTI's resilience, pointing out the party's continued success despite many hurdles.

Besides it, Imran Khan accused the current administration of conspiring to imprison him and his wife by using his former office boy as an approver.

He criticized the justice system, comparing it to a banana republic where impartiality is lacking.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Jail Khawaja Asif Wife General Qamar Javed Bajwa Inter Services Intelligenc May From Government Court

Recent Stories

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

35 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan