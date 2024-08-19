Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder contends that the charges leveled against him are unfounded and would not hold up in judicial proceedings

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2024) Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that former ISI Chief General (retd) Faiz Hameed would be made as an approver against him.

“Recent arrest of Faiz Hameed is a maneuver to transfer his case to a military court,” said Imran Khan while talking with the journalists at Adiala jail on Monday.

Khan expressed concern that Hameed is being set up as an approver in the case, saying that that Faiz Hameed is implicated in orchestrating the events of May 9. He challenged the authorities to detain Faiz Hameed if he was indeed behind Khan's purported abduction. Khan mentioned that his only knowledge of Hameed comes from General Bajwa, who had previously lauded Hameed as a highly competent general.

Khan criticized the assertion that Hameed was responsible for directing attacks during peaceful protests, questioning how these protests could occur if Hameed was supposedly abducted.

He claimed he is unafraid of Hameed's testimony, asserting his innocence.

Moreover, Imran Khan addressed his attempts to tackle terrorism with the Afghan government, which he said were obstructed by the removal of General Hameed and the appointment of a new ISI chief at Nawaz Sharif’s behest.

The PTI founder former Army Chief General Bajwa betrayed them which he said became reason of his government’s removal.

He also referenced comments by Khawaja Asif and Mohammad Zubair, who implied that General Bajwa’s actions were motivated by personal gains. Khan reiterated his belief in PTI's resilience, pointing out the party's continued success despite many hurdles.

Besides it, Imran Khan accused the current administration of conspiring to imprison him and his wife by using his former office boy as an approver.

He criticized the justice system, comparing it to a banana republic where impartiality is lacking.